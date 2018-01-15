JUST IN
Oil near three-year high of $69.8/bbl on output cuts by OPEC, Russia
Business Standard

75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta stock exchange building: Police

After an official from the stock exchange had earlier said no one had been killed in the accident

AFP | PTI  |  Jakarta 

Jakarta exchange building
An injured man is carried out of the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower after a floor collapse in Jakarta, Indonesia. A mezzanine floor inside the tower collapsed on Monday, injuring dozens of people and forcing a chaotic evacuation | AP/PTI

At least 75 people were injured on Monday after a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building collapsed into the lobby, police said, as victims were carried out of the debris-filled building on stretchers. "The number of injured... from the floor collapse at the Indonesia Stock Exchange is 75," national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told AFP, after an official from the stock exchange had earlier said no one had been killed in the accident. Jakarta exchange building Indonesian security stand near the ruin of a structure inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower in Jakarta, Indonesia | AP/PTI

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 15:28 IST

