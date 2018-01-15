75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta stock exchange building: Police

At least 75 people were injured on Monday after a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building collapsed into the lobby, police said, as victims were carried out of the debris-filled building on stretchers. "The number of injured... from the floor collapse at the Stock Exchange is 75," national police spokesman told AFP, after an official from the stock exchange had earlier said no one had been killed in the accident. Indonesian security stand near the ruin of a structure inside the tower in Jakarta, | AP/PTI