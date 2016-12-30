98 Hindus killed, 357 injured in 2016 in Bangladesh, says Report

According to a report made by Jatiya Hindu Mohajote (BJHM), at least 98 people from the Hindu community have been murdered and 357 others injured across the country till December 29 this year.

Revealing the report at a press conference held in Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Friday, Executive President Sukrtity Mandal said the report was prepared based on reports published in different newspapers and their community sources, reports the Dhaka Tribune.

The president also said that around 711 people either left the country or were threatened to leave the country, while 209 idols were damaged and 22 others were stolen.

He further said that 22 people of their community have also been missing while 38 people were kidnapped and eight others are in jail.

According to United News of (UNB), 1,109 received death threat and attempts were made to kill 18 others during the said period.