A French affair with clay

Saint Quentin la Poterie in France has for centuries been celebrating the art of ceramic

Saint Quentin la Poterie in France has for centuries been celebrating the art of ceramic

Tucked away in the south of France is the quaint village of Saint Quentin la Poterie — a gem straight out of a fairy tale. With its colourful, tiled pavements, exquisite ceramic museums and earthy outdoor cafés, the place looks like it has been scooped right out of a Grimm’s story and daintily planted in the south of France. According to guidebooks, Saint Quentin is a typical Mediterranean village, in terms of both its landscape and culture. It is located in the agricultural plain of the Gard, about five kilometre from the town of Uzes, and is nestled ...

Trusha Ganesh