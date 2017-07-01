A French affair with clay

Tucked away in the south of France is the quaint village of Saint Quentin la Poterie — a gem straight out of a fairy tale. With its colourful, tiled pavements, exquisite ceramic museums and earthy outdoor cafés, the place looks like it has been scooped right out of a Grimm’s story and daintily planted in the south of France. According to guidebooks, Saint Quentin is a typical Mediterranean village, in terms of both its landscape and culture. It is located in the agricultural plain of the Gard, about five kilometre from the town of Uzes, and is nestled ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?