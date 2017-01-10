A job for Mr Obama: Spotify offers POTUS job of 'President of Playlists'

Music streaming site has posted a vacancy on its career page which only Obama seems to qualify for

Music streaming site has posted a vacancy on its career page which only Obama seems to qualify for

US will soon leave White House as President-elect Donald Trump takes over. It is not clear what occupation he would take after his second term as the of the United States (POTUS), but he certainly has at least one employment opportunity. Music streaming company has offered him the job of the ' of Playlists'.



Obama recently joked that he was hoping for a job at when he leaves the White House on January 20 at the age of 55. And, it seems the music streaming service is keen to oblige; it posted on its careers page a vacancy for " of Playlists."



The job advertisement says applicants should have "at least eight years' experience running a highly-regarded nation", CNBC reported.



The role requires someone with a Nobel Peace Prize, which of course Obama won in 2009. Also, knowing famous artists is a plus.



"Have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians. Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We'd love to hear about it!," the tongue-in-cheek job posting reads.



Another favourable characteristic of the candidate is the ability to "speak passionately about at press events."



"Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time," the job posting says.



The opportunity was tweeted out by CEO Daniel Ek.



It followed the quip Obama made about waiting for a from Spotify, while he was speaking to Natalia Brzezinski, CEO of Symposium Stockholm, a technology, music and fashion festival in Sweden.



"I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify...Cuz' I know y'all loved my playlist," Obama was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by Brzezinski.



Obama has previously curated for and his list this summer featured an eclectic mix of songs from "Rock Steady" by Aretha Franklin to "So Ambitious" by Jay Z and Pharrell.



The outgoing US has been talking about his plans following Donald Trump's win over Hillary Clinton in November and suggested he will stay in Washington until his youngest daughter finishes high school.



He has hinted at remaining in politics, but it leaves the door open for more from Obama.

Press Trust of India