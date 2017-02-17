A look at the world's economic freedom







Today, we live in the most prosperous time in human history. Poverty, sicknesses, and ignorance are receding throughout the world, due in large part to the advance of economic freedom, according to the Index of Economic Freedom, an annual guide published by The Heritage Foundation. This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom that evaluate the rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and the openness of markets. Here is a snapshot:





India

has slipped to 143rd rank this year. The country’s score has declined by 3.6 points. Corruption, underdeveloped infrastructure, and poor management of public finance continue to undermine overall development. Here are a few parametres on the basis of which the economic freedom has been evaluated. Score is out of 100 points: