TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Bank of America misses a big options payday, Goldman cashes in

Trump Budget won't necessarily prompt higher rates: Yellen
Business Standard

A look at the world's economic freedom

This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom

Adrija Shukla  |  New Delhi 

World Economic Freedom

Today, we live in the most prosperous time in human history. Poverty, sicknesses, and ignorance are receding throughout the world, due in large part to the advance of economic freedom, according to the Index of Economic Freedom, an annual guide published by The Heritage Foundation. This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom that evaluate the rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and the openness of markets. Here is a snapshot:


 
A look at the world's economic freedom


India

India has slipped to 143rd rank this year. The country’s score has declined by 3.6 points. Corruption, underdeveloped infrastructure, and poor management of public finance continue to undermine overall development. Here are a few parametres on the basis of which the economic freedom has been evaluated. Score is out of 100 points:

Growth is not deeply rooted in policies that preserve economic freedom. Progress on market-oriented reforms has been uneven. The state maintains an extensive presence in many areas through public-sector enterprises. A restrictive and burdensome regulatory environment discourages the entrepreneurship that could provide broader private-sector growth.

graph

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A look at the world's economic freedom

This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom

This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom
Today, we live in the most prosperous time in human history. Poverty, sicknesses, and ignorance are receding throughout the world, due in large part to the advance of economic freedom, according to the Index of Economic Freedom, an annual guide published by The Heritage Foundation. This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom that evaluate the rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and the openness of markets. Here is a snapshot:


 
A look at the world's economic freedom


India

India has slipped to 143rd rank this year. The country’s score has declined by 3.6 points. Corruption, underdeveloped infrastructure, and poor management of public finance continue to undermine overall development. Here are a few parametres on the basis of which the economic freedom has been evaluated. Score is out of 100 points:

Growth is not deeply rooted in policies that preserve economic freedom. Progress on market-oriented reforms has been uneven. The state maintains an extensive presence in many areas through public-sector enterprises. A restrictive and burdensome regulatory environment discourages the entrepreneurship that could provide broader private-sector growth.

graph


 image
Business Standard
177 22

A look at the world's economic freedom

This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom

Today, we live in the most prosperous time in human history. Poverty, sicknesses, and ignorance are receding throughout the world, due in large part to the advance of economic freedom, according to the Index of Economic Freedom, an annual guide published by The Heritage Foundation. This year, 186 countries have been graded and ranked on 12 measures of economic freedom that evaluate the rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and the openness of markets. Here is a snapshot:


 
A look at the world's economic freedom


India

India has slipped to 143rd rank this year. The country’s score has declined by 3.6 points. Corruption, underdeveloped infrastructure, and poor management of public finance continue to undermine overall development. Here are a few parametres on the basis of which the economic freedom has been evaluated. Score is out of 100 points:

Growth is not deeply rooted in policies that preserve economic freedom. Progress on market-oriented reforms has been uneven. The state maintains an extensive presence in many areas through public-sector enterprises. A restrictive and burdensome regulatory environment discourages the entrepreneurship that could provide broader private-sector growth.

graph


image
Business Standard
177 22