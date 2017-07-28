A timeline of Panama Papers scandal as Nawaz Sharif steps down as Pak PM

on Friday stepped down as the prime minister of despite having "strong reservations" on Supreme Court’s verdict, which disqualified him from holding public office in a landmark decision on the case, the Dawn reported.



This decision bring’s Sharif’s third-term in power to an abrupt end, around one year before the scheduled general elections, which would have seen him become the first Pakistani prime minister to complete the five-year term.



Following is the chronology of the Panamagate scandal:The Consortium of Investigative Journalism publishes the Panama Papers, exposing evasion by the world's elite through off-shore accounts and shell companies. The documents include names of Sharif's family.Sharif sets up a judicial committee to investigate the allegations, denies charges.Opposition parties reject the judicial commission set up by theThe Supreme decides to pursue a case related toPML-N submits Qatari prince's letter to the Supreme containing information about the flats that were at the centre of the scandal.Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz submits details of assets after the Supreme resumes hearing.SC orders formation of a JIT with a split 3-2 verdict to probe the corruption charges against Sharif.SC formally constitutes the JIT.The JIT presents its first bi-weekly report to the SC in two volumes.The JIT sends questionnaires to Sharif and his two sons - Hussain and Hassan.Sharif's elder son, Hussain, appears before the JIT, claims it did not provide him any questionnaire.Hussain appears before JIT for the second time.The JIT submits report to the SC on obstructions to its work, blames institutions for "creating impediments in the collection of evidence".Sharif appears before the JIT for questioning, becoming the first sitting prime minister to appear before any investigating agency.Sharif's younger brother and Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif questioned by JIT.Sharif's daughter Maryam appears before JIT.Former Qatari premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani sends a letter to the JIT, asking it to record his statement at his palace before submitting its final report to the SC.PML-N says will reject any JIT report without Qatari ex-premier's statement.The JIT submits the final report to the SC.The three-judge bench Supreme bench hearing the case reserves decision.The five-member SC bench unanimously rules against Sharif, disqualifying him from the office.

Currently, it is unclear who will be appointed to take over his post until the 2018 general elections.