A trade war that the US is winning, unless Chinese yuan dislodges dollar

The escalating between the and China, with the Trump administration considering $100 billion in punitive tariffs in response to China’s $50 billion in retaliatory tariffs, obscures a more important source of conflict: China’s desire to someday establish the as a global reserve currency, on a par with the

The dollar’s status is inextricably linked to trade. Because the reigns supreme in the trading system, other countries need to accumulate dollars. Most trade is conducted using the dollar, even if the is not a party to the transaction.

The wasn’t always so dominant. After the 1971 decision to end the link between the value of the and gold reserves, the became a currency much like any other. But in 1974, the and Saudi Arabia struck an agreement in which the Saudis and the other Gulf states supported the as the primary medium of exchange for oil exports. Thus, oil and other commodities are priced in dollars, so any country that buys oil must build up its reserves to pay for it — mostly by exporting its goods and services so that it can receive dollars as payment.

Once established as a global reserve currency, the has been kept strong by sustained demand for it, and a strong makes American exports expensive to the rest of the world. American exports decline, imports increase, and a result is the trade deficit. Testifying before Congress in 1960, the economist Robert Triffin observed that the dollar’s global reserve status depends on the willingness of the to run This relationship, known as Triffin’s Dilemma, doesn’t always hold true (other countries have had reserve currencies and a trade surplus), but the American trade deficit with China, $375.2 billion last year, offers perhaps the best example of how a strong currency and are connected.

Still, there are enormous benefits to being able to print paper money and have the world treat it as if it were gold. Other countries need American dollars, and they are willing to pay a premium to hold them. Valery Giscard d’Estaing, finance minister of France from 1962 to 1966, called this an “exorbitant privilege.” Once they have amassed those all-important dollars, countries use them to buy Treasury bonds. ( alone held $1.2 trillion of government debt at the end of 2017.) This enormous global demand for American debt means that the can borrow at relatively low interest rates, financing its budget deficits away.

The “exorbitant privilege” extends to ordinary Americans, who have access to a vast supply of credit and can borrow to buy homes and cars at lower interest rates.

As the rhetoric escalates, some raise the fear that could sell off its dollar-denominated assets, which could trigger a rise in interest rates, inflation and possibly devaluation of the Even the threat of a sudden sell-off can stir up trouble in global currency markets. could also diversify its cash reserves away from the and acquire yen, euro or sterling instruments, or commodities such as gold. Indeed, has already been accumulating gold, ranking as one of the world’s largest importers of it.

and the are too closely economically intertwined via the to make that a credible fear. treasuries are still the world’s safe haven of choice. And selling off American debt would cause the to appreciate, which would put China’s exports at a disadvantage.

Still, is clearly taking steps to ensure a larger role for its currency. In 2015, the was designated by the Monetary Fund as one of five elite currencies in the world, along with the dollar, the euro, the pound and the yen. is putting in place a pilot program with Russia and Angola, in which it can buy oil with instead of with dollars. As the biggest importer of crude oil in the world, believes it has the purchasing power to push for settlement in Even Saudi Arabia, a stalwart American ally, is under increasing pressure to accept for its oil trade. If the does become a global reserve currency, China, too, could see its influence and economic power expand even further.

This is a strategic priority for China, and it is willing to wait. Although it is impossible to predict whether or when the will be dethroned, history offers some clues: The pound sterling reigned supreme before the gradually dislodged it. While the president and his supporters raise doubts about open trade, the dollar’s supremacy is closely tied to it. There is nothing guaranteed about that status, or all the benefits that come with it.

Lan Cao is a novelist and a professor of economic law at Chapman University’s Dale E. Fowler School of Law in Orange, California. © 2018 The New York Times News Service