A US-China role switch: Who's the globalist now?

A parody doing the rounds on Chinese social media sites distills the key messages of Donald Trump’s inauguration speech into slogans that echo Mao, Deng Xiaoping and current leader Xi Jinping.

“Struggle to Realize the Great Rejuvenation of the United States!”

“Vigorously Carry Forward the Spirit of Patriotism!”

“Overthrow Bourgeois Authority, Establish a People’s Government!”

The irony of a U.S. president seeking to stir the public, and define America’s place in the world with stridently nationalist and populist language-the staple of the Communist Party’s propaganda machine-is not lost on China’s vast army of internet users. Nor on Mr. Xi, who’s making the most of it. China’s authoritarian head of state sees a historic opportunity to brand his nation as the standard-bearer of globalization, and remake his own image as an enlightened internationalist, in stark contrast to Mr. Trump.

We’re in a topsy-turvy world. The leaders of the U.S. and China, rhetorically at least, appear to have switched roles.

At Davos last week, Mr. Xi delivered a paean to free trade heavily embroidered with phrases about inclusion more usually associated with American statesmen who built the liberal global order after World War II and sustained it with their magnanimous vision.

“We will open our arms to the people of other countries,” Mr. Xi intoned, no doubt with Mr. Trump’s anti-immigrant stance in mind. “Pursuing protectionism,” he went on “is like locking oneself in a dark room.”

This was clearly a campaign-style speech aimed at winning over an international audience profoundly disturbed by the prospects of an inward-looking, “ First” Trump presidency, and fearful Mr. Trump will try to secure a U.S. manufacturing renaissance by erecting tariff barriers and unraveling global supply chains.

The Trump team is defiant; it seems not to fear this contest but to relish it. Steve Bannon, the new White House chief strategist, told the Washington Post that “I think it’d be good if people compare Xi’s speech at Davos and President Trump’s speech in his inaugural.” In doing so, he said: “You’ll see two different world views.” Not exactly. Mr. Xi is an unlikely apostle of globalization. The “global connectivity” he lauded only goes so far at home, where a towering internet firewall keeps out subversive Western doctrines. Censors have just added a few more digital bricks to the barrier by announcing a new crackdown on virtual private networks that help users get around the restrictions, or in popular parlance “climb over the wall.”

Meanwhile, the “investment liberalization” Mr. Xi urged flies in the face of Chinese efforts to quarantine swaths of its markets for technology to protect homegrown corporate champions. Last year, Inc. had to pull its iBooks Store and iTunes Movies.

Still, China is treating Mr. Trump as a heaven-sent opportunity. On Monday, a Foreign Ministry official said China is prepared to take the helm of the global economy “if it’s necessary.” A few hours later, Mr. Trump handed the controls to China in Asia by formally pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a giant free-trade deal. China will push even harder now on its own trade arrangements.

The move prompted fresh online satire. One post cheekily suggested that Mr. Trump’s “true identity” was as a member of the Chinese Communist Party. As the Trump administration purges the White House website of references to climate change-and picks a global-warming skeptic to head the Environmental Protection Agency-Beijing’s leaders are loudly proclaiming fidelity to the Paris climate-change agreement. They came around, reluctantly at first, to the need to get serious about curbing greenhouse-gas emissions after prodding by the Obama administration. Underlying Beijing’s PR operation is a simple message: China, unlike America, is a responsible global citizen. The timing of China’s recent announcement to shut down its ivory trade-and save the African elephant-was no coincidence.

Air China said it is halting shipments of shark’s fin. Environmentalist NGOs cheered.Expect more planet-friendly pledges in the coming months, along with a variety of market-opening moves, overseas-aid packages and international investments. Money spent now will go further diplomatically. Already, China is becoming the locus of international development funding through bodies like the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Others in the Trump camp are calling out China for hypocrisy. In his Senate committee hearing, Wilbur Ross, the billionaire Commerce Secretary nominee, called China the “most protectionist” country and grumbled that Chinese officials, “talk much more about free trade than they actually practice.”

Yet this is an era of “post-truth politics”: Facts are malleable, perception is everything. Mr. Trump spoke darkly of “American carnage” with “rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones.”

Mr. Xi took the opposite tack. “History is created by the brave,” he said. “Let us boost confidence, take actions and march arm-in-arm toward a bright future.”

China sees an squandering its most precious global asset-soft power. The party propagandists, so often the target of scorn on the Chinese internet, can hardly believe their good fortune.