A year after bug scare, Apple ditches tracking tool for iPhone, iPad

has removed the "Activation Lock" tool that allows users to check the ownership status of their iPhone, touch or iPad.

"The tool allowed users to enter the serial number or IMEI of devices to find out if 'activation lock' was active, helping consumers who were interested in purchasing used devices avoid stolen ones," tech website the verge.com reported on Tuesday.

The 'Activation Lock' tool has been removed from the iCloud web page and now when you visit icloud.com/activationlock, you will find Apple's 404 "Not Found" page.

Last year, Hemanth Joseph, a Kerala-based security researcher, has identified a running in 10.1 version of Apple's operating system that allowed him to bypass the 'Activation Lock' on an iPad.

Joseph bypassed in a locked by discovering a weakness in the device setup process running 10.1.

The discovered by Joseph was reportedly fixed in an update later.