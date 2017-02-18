Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in United States

Accenture
Plc said on Friday it
would create 15,000 jobs
in the United States (US), as IT
services firms brace for a more protectionist US
technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
The company is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, while a large chunk of its more than 394,000 employees is in India.
IT
services companies
came under the spotlight after Trump said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs
for US
workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs
abroad.
Major IT
service companies, particularly those based in India, use H-1B visas to fly engineers to the United States to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the program to replace US jobs.
Accenture
said on Friday it
would invest $1.4 billion to train its employees and would open 10 innovation centres in some US
cities.
The newly added jobs
will raise the company's US
workforce by 30% to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020, the company said.
The US
business accounted for 46% of the company's full-year revenue for the year ended August 31.
