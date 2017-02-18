TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Alphabet scraps plan to blanket globe with internet balloons
Business Standard

Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in United States

As IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Trump

Reuters 

Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in United States

Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States (US), as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Donald Trump.

The company is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, while a large chunk of its more than 394,000 employees is in India.

IT services companies came under the spotlight after Trump said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs for US workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs abroad.

Major IT service companies, particularly those based in India, use H-1B visas to fly engineers to the United States to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the program to replace US jobs.

Accenture said on Friday it would invest $1.4 billion to train its employees and would open 10 innovation centres in some US cities.

The newly added jobs will raise the company's US workforce by 30% to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020, the company said.

The US business accounted for 46% of the company's full-year revenue for the year ended August 31.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in United States

As IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Trump

As IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Trump
Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States (US), as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Donald Trump.

The company is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, while a large chunk of its more than 394,000 employees is in India.

IT services companies came under the spotlight after Trump said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs for US workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs abroad.

Major IT service companies, particularly those based in India, use H-1B visas to fly engineers to the United States to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the program to replace US jobs.

Accenture said on Friday it would invest $1.4 billion to train its employees and would open 10 innovation centres in some US cities.

The newly added jobs will raise the company's US workforce by 30% to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020, the company said.

The US business accounted for 46% of the company's full-year revenue for the year ended August 31.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Accenture to create 15,000 jobs in United States

As IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Trump

Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States (US), as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa program under President Donald Trump.

The company is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, while a large chunk of its more than 394,000 employees is in India.

IT services companies came under the spotlight after Trump said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs for US workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs abroad.

Major IT service companies, particularly those based in India, use H-1B visas to fly engineers to the United States to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the program to replace US jobs.

Accenture said on Friday it would invest $1.4 billion to train its employees and would open 10 innovation centres in some US cities.

The newly added jobs will raise the company's US workforce by 30% to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020, the company said.

The US business accounted for 46% of the company's full-year revenue for the year ended August 31.

image
Business Standard
177 22