Action 'should be based on facts, not fear', Angelina slams Trump visa ban

Angelina Jolie, like numerous other Hollywood celebs, has spoken out against President Donald Trump's controversial executive order that suspended the entry of all refugees to the for 120 days and barred indefinitely.

"Refugees are men, women and children caught in the fury of war or the cross hairs of persecution," she wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times, reports People Magazine.

"Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves," noted Jolie who is known for her humanitarian work, especially her efforts to aid Syrian refugees.

The 41-year-old wrote she was proud to live in a country that has a history of lending its support and resources — and even opening its doors — to refugees in need.

"Americans have shed blood to defend the idea that transcend culture, geography, ethnicity and religion," she wrote.

"The decision to suspend the resettlement of refugees to the US and deny entry to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries has been met with shock by our friends around the world precisely because of this record."

Jolie wrote that the United States' response to the refugee crisis should be "based on facts, not fear."

"As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation's children," she wrote.

"But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion."

"It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the without close scrutiny," the 'By the Sea' star added.