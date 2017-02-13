Adele sweeps Grammys, Beyonce wins hearts with stellar performance

British star emerged as a big winner at the 59th annual Grammys taking home major prizes -- Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, in surprise win over Beyonce, whose power-packed performance was the highlight of the ceremony.

Adele's comeback track "Hello" and album '25' helped her win in all the five categories that she was nominated for including Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album,

She triumphed over Beyonce, who was the front-runner in the race with nine nods for "Lemonade" but could only win in the two categories of Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video.

In her acceptance speech, Adele, who opened the James Corden-hosted award ceremony with an epic performance of her hit song "Hello", paid tribute to Queen Bey, as is popularly known among fans.

"All us artists adore you. You are our light. My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you. The way you make my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering," said while accepting Album of the Year.

However, it was not a smooth evening for the singer as her George Michael tribute performance was marred by technical issues, similar to what she faced during last year's ceremony while performing "All I Ask".

After letting slip an expletive, which producers managed to censor in time for the live broadcast, said, "I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again... I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him."

Despite the glitch, she gave a beautiful rendition of Michael's "Fast Love."

may have lost out the top trophy to Adele, but her performance on "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" brought the house down.

At the end of her nine-minute-long, well-choreographed, fiery performance, the pregnant star grinned and blew kisses to her rapper husband Jay Z and five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

She later took to the stage to deliver a powerful message about including "every child of every race."

She thanked "everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep southern culture."

"It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves, and have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent, and capable," Beyonce, who recently announced that she's pregnant with twins, said.

Indian tabla player Sandeep Das' collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma "Sing Me Home" won the Grammy in the World Music category.

"Sing Me Home" features tunes composed or arranged by different global artists as it examines the ever-changing idea of home.

"It is third time lucky for us. I am very proud of who I am and where I come culturally or musically. I wish there was more acknowledgement from my own country for the music that is deep-rooted and in our blood," Sandeep told PTI over the phone from LA just after his win.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar's "Land of Gold" was also nominated in the same category but lost out to "Sing Me Home".