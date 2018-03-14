Adidas to buy back up to 9% of share capital, worth $3.7 bn, by 2021

plans to up to 3 billion euros ($3.72 billion) of its shares by May 11, 2021, representing almost 9 per cent of its capital, it said on Tuesday, including up to 1 billion euros this year. The German sportswear company, which has a capitalisation of about 35 billion euros, said it ‍intends to cancel most of the repurchased shares and will finance the buyback with current net cash and through its expected strong cash flow in coming years. After a strong performance in 2016 and first half of 2017, shares have fallen 15 per cent in the past six months, dented by disappointing third-quarter results to trade at a discount to rival Nike despite stronger sales It reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday when analysts expect it to report that sales and profit have picked up again. launched its previous buyback, for up to 1.5 billion euros in 2014, when the company was trying to placate angry investors after a string of profit warnings. Since then, the company has turned its business around under Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted, who took over in 2016.

It also sold its struggling golf brand TaylorMade last year for $425 million.