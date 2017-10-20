Adobe unveils next-gen Creative Cloud with four new apps, feature updates

unveiled the next generation of Creative Cloud, including four brand new applications, XD CC for experience design, Dimension CC for 2D to 3D compositing, Character Animator CC for 2D animation, and an all-new cloud-based photography service, Photoshop Lightroom CC.

In addition, it also announced feature updates to its flagship applications including Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC and Premiere Pro CC, and ongoing expansion of its Stock service.

All of these updates include capabilities powered by Sensei, Adobe's and machine learning platform, and are the latest in a series of innovations from that serve modern creative professionals and enthusiasts wherever and however they work.

From the rapidly expanding system of mobile-first applications or the recent addition of branded, premium features to Spark, is building out a range of fast, flexible solutions for creative projects of all types.

"Today, we unveiled a new generation of Creative Cloud, with a wide spectrum of capabilities-from new experience design, 2D animation and 3D rendering apps to an all-new, cloud-based photography service. These tools enable creative professionals and enthusiasts to express themselves and reach their full creative potential anytime, anywhere, on any device," said Bryan Lamkin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media at

Updates to desktop software are available, including membership plans for individuals, students, teams, educational institutions, government agencies and enterprises. Adobe's mobile apps are also available for download from Apple App Store and Google Play.

Moreover, as part of the MAX release, is also offering a new series of photography plans tailored for customers' unique needs.

For photographers that want an all-in-one plan that offers the full benefits of the Lightroom CC service plus the transformative power of Photoshop, the Photography plan with 1 TB includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Photoshop CC, Spark with premium features, Portfolio, and 1 TB of cloud storage, it will cost USD 19.99 per month, but it will be made available at USD 14.99 per month for the first year for existing Photography customers.

The all-new Lightroom CC plan addresses the needs of photographers who want a cloud-based photography service for editing, organizing, storing and sharing their photos from wherever they are, and includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Spark with premium features, Portfolio, and 1 TB of cloud storage at USD 9.99 per month.

Lightroom CC has also been added to the existing Photography plan with 20 GB of storage to help users get started with the new service. This plan remains at USD 9.99 per month and includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop CC, Spark with premium features, Portfolio, and 20 GB of cloud storage.

Lightroom CC has also been added to All Apps plans with 100 GB as part of the annual subscription price.