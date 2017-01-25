Aetna's $37-billion Humana takeover blocked by US judge

$37-billion deal to buy rival insurer was blocked by a federal judge, thwarting one of two large mergers that would reshape the US health-care landscape. said it was considering an appeal.

The transaction would violate antitrust laws by reducing competition among insurers, US District Judge John D Bates in Washington ruled on Monday. Under the terms of the merger agreement, owes a $1-billion breakup fee.

The ruling is a victory for antitrust enforcement efforts initiated by the administration. It may bode poorly for the planned $48-billion merger between Anthem and Cigna, which was challenged by the Justice Department and is awaiting a ruling. of all four companies declined.

“If the judge blocked this deal, there is very little, if any, chance that the Anthem- deal gets cleared,” Jason McGorman, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said by e-mail. lost 2.3 per cent to $119.75 at 12:56 pm in New York. fell less than 1 percent to $200.05. Molina Healthcare, which planned to acquire assets divested by and Humana, slumped 2.9 per cent. Anthem fell 1 per cent, while lost 0.5 per cent.

The government case against the takeover focused on the market for private health plans for the elderly, known as Medicare Advantage. The US argued that the combination of and would eliminate competition between the insurers in 364 counties in 21 states and probably would drive up seniors’ premiums for Medicare Advantage plans.

countered that the Medicare market is much larger than the Justice Department claims because it includes both Medicare Advantage plans and government-administered Medicare, providing more choice for seniors than the government portrayed. The insurers also offered to sell assets to Molina Healthcare to guard against any risk to competition.