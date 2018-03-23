Afghanistan: At least 14 killed in car bomb explosion at Lashkargah City

-
At least 14 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a car bomb blast at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.
"The explosion happened close a local stadium in Lashkargah City" the Tolo News quoted Helmand governor spokesman Omar Zwak as saying.
Reportedly a large number of people were returning after witnessing a wrestling match at the stadium when the attack took place.
Till now no terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.
The investigation regarding the incident is underway. As per the officials, the death toll is expected to rise.
