Afghanistan: At least 14 killed in car bomb explosion at Lashkargah City

officials have confirmed that children were among those killed and wounded

ANI  |  Kabul [Afghanistan] 

At least 14 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a car bomb blast at Lashkargah city in Afghanistan on Friday.

"The explosion happened close a local stadium in Lashkargah City" the Tolo News quoted Helmand governor spokesman Omar Zwak as saying.

Reportedly a large number of people were returning after witnessing a wrestling match at the stadium when the attack took place.

Till now no terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The investigation regarding the incident is underway. As per the officials, the death toll is expected to rise.

 
First Published: Fri, March 23 2018. 23:20 IST

