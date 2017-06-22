TRENDING ON BS
Afghanistan: Car bomb kills at least 20, injures 50 outside Kabul bank

Afghanistan Flag. Image via Shutterstock
A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said at least 20 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded, including members of the police and army, civilians and staff of the New Kabul Bank branch where the attack took place.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but insurgent groups, including the Taliban and Islamic State, have in the past targeted banks where police, soldiers and other government employees collect their pay.

Last month, at least three people were killed and many wounded in an attack on a bank in the eastern city of Gardez.

