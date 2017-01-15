Afghanistan: Protests break out against Pakistan's support to Taliban

Anti- protests have erupted in Herat in over Islamabad's support to the which led to the killing of five Diplomats from the United Arab Emirates.

The protests took place outside the Consulate in Herat with protestors chanting slogans of ' down with '.

The slogan-shouting protesters also burnt the Pakistani flag and held Islamabad responsible for backing the which led to the murder of five UAE diplomats and which has triggered a rethinking of UAE's ties with Pakistan.

The Afghan protests come at a time when relations between the UAE and are at an all-time low following the killings last week of the five UAE diplomats.

Earlier, members of the Green Trend (AGT) held a demonstration outside the embassy to protest over Islamabad's perceived role in terrorism and dubbed the consulate as a "nest of spies".

Members of the group, also known as Rawand-e Sabz-e carried posters and chanted anti- slogans during their demonstration on Friday, reports the Tolo News.

The protesters accused the Pakistani embassy of changing into a "nest of spies in Afghanistan" and said Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) supports insurgents and had a hand in recent terrorist attacks in the country.

The demonstration follows a string of deadly attacks in on Tuesday that also killed many foreign officials.

Two blasts took place at a guesthouse in Kandahar on Tuesday, where a meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar' Governor and the police chief was underway.

The blast killed five UAE officials. Earlier on Tuesday, at least 27 people were killed and 70 others wounded in twin blasts near parliament offices in Kabul.