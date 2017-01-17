TRENDING ON BS
After 3 Years, missing flight MH370 underwater search suspended

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014

AFP | Press Trust of India  |  Sydney 

After 3 Years, missing flight MH370 underwater search suspended

The deep sea hunt for missing flight MH370 has been suspended, the Australian, Malaysian and Chinese governments said on Tuesday.

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.



The plane "has not been located" in the 120,000 square kilometre (46,000 square mile) search area of the southern Indian Ocean, a statement from the three nations said.

"To date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended.

