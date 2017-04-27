After Arunachal, China justifies tweaking Taiwan's name

After renaming six towns of Arunachal Pradesh, has justified tweaking the name of - a self-ruled island claimed by

China's state media on April 11 had referred to as "Zhongguo Taipei" instead of "Zhonghua Taipei".

calls itself Zhonghua Taipei, which means the Republic of China, suggesting that it is not the part of mainland

Though Zhongguo and Zhonghua sound similar, the former is said to be colloquial. In Mandarin, is called Zhonghua, which literally means Country in the Middle.

It is the usage of Zhongguo for by the Central Television to which Taipei has taken offense, calling the act unacceptable. The term was used during the 2017 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

According to Global Times, Taiwan's Affairs Council Chairman Katherine Chang said her "government" would not accept this "unilateral act of dwarfing" from the mainland.

on Wednesday said it in no way "dwarfed" by changing how the island was addressed on mainstream media.

China's Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday that mainland media had always reported on Taiwan-related events according to the one- policy and the so-called "act of dwarfing" does not exist.

"Our policy is consistent and has not changed. Taiwan's table tennis team is participating based on arrangements made by Olympic committees across the Straits," Ma was quoted as saying by the Global Times.

Last week, had renamed six places in after India allowed the 14th Dalai Lama to visit the state in its northeast.

calls the Tibetan leader a secessionist and claims as its own.

The incident concerning comes amid high tensions with

Separated by a strait, is a breakaway part of since 1949 where Chinese ruler Chiang Kai-Shek fled after being ousted by the Communists.

has never accepted itself as part of while claims it as its own and has vowed to reunite it even if it came to resorting force.

Ties with have been hit after elected Tsai Ing-Wen as President. Her Democratic Progressive Party has backed independence from