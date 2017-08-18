TRENDING ON BS
Paris, UK, Barcelona attacks: How vehicles have become new terror weapon

Barcelona terror: Police kill 4 attackers, injure 1 in ongoing operation
After Barcelona attack, another car attack in Cambrils injures seven

Police shot four of the attackers dead and injured another one.

AFP | PTI  |  Barcelona 

The first attack took place in Barcelona

Six civilians and one police officer were hurt when a car drove into people in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils early today, the regional government said, just hours after a similar deadly attack in nearby Barcelona.

Police shot four of the attackers dead and injured another one, saying they were "working on the hypothesis that the terrorists shot dead in Cambrils could be linked to what happened in Barcelona.

