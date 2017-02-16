After Delhi, Lufthansa to launch A350-900 services on Munich-Mumbai route

Global passenger carrier on Wednesday revealed plans to introduce services of its latest state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft, the 350-900, on the Munich-Mumbai route.

"The second destination in India that we serve out of Munich -- Munich-Mumbai -- will soon be served with the 350-900," said Carsten Spohr, chairman of executive board and CEO Group.

On February 11, 2017, New Delhi became the first destination worldwide where started commercial operations with 350-900.

"With the A350-900, scripts a milestone in their fleet-strategy by entering the two-litre fleet-category," Spohr elaborated.

"This state-of-the-art aircraft marks a generational change on long-haul routes with 25 per cent less fuel consumption, 25 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions and 50 per cent less noise," he added.

According to Spohr, the airline wants to further strengthen its presence in India and will bring in new products to meet the foreseen "tremendous growth" coming from the region.

Besides, the Group's will soon commence maiden operations between Brussels and Mumbai.

"The first thing that we do after buying is to help them fly to India," he said.

In addition, the airline group informed that its budget airline might "eventually" operate to India.

However, the global airline major did not disclose any further details of the likely operations of its low-cost passenger carrier to India.