After Delhi, Lufthansa to launch A350-900 services on Munich-Mumbai route

In addition, the airline group informed that its budget airline might 'eventually' operate to India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa (Photo - Reuters)
Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa. Photo: Reuters

Global passenger carrier Lufthansa on Wednesday revealed plans to introduce services of its latest state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft, the Airbus 350-900, on the Munich-Mumbai route.

"The second destination in India that we serve out of Munich -- Munich-Mumbai -- will soon be served with the Airbus 350-900," said Carsten Spohr, chairman of executive board and CEO Lufthansa Group.

On February 11, 2017, New Delhi became the first destination worldwide where Lufthansa started commercial operations with Airbus 350-900.

"With the A350-900, Lufthansa scripts a milestone in their fleet-strategy by entering the two-litre fleet-category," Spohr elaborated.

"This state-of-the-art aircraft marks a generational change on long-haul routes with 25 per cent less fuel consumption, 25 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions and 50 per cent less noise," he added. 

According to Spohr, the airline wants to further strengthen its presence in India and will bring in new products to meet the foreseen "tremendous growth" coming from the region.

Besides, the Lufthansa Group's Brussels Airlines will soon commence maiden operations between Brussels and Mumbai.

"The first thing that we do after buying Brussels Airlines is to help them fly to India," he said.

In addition, the airline group informed that its budget airline might "eventually" operate to India.

However, the global airline major did not disclose any further details of the likely operations of its low-cost passenger carrier to India.

