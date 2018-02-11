After F-16 crash, Israel launches strikes in Syria, hits Iranian targets

launched heavy air strikes in Syria on Saturday, saying it hit air defences and Iranian targets, and the Syrian army claimed to have brought down an Israeli F-16 that crashed in northern in a major escalation of tension. The Israeli military said early assessments indicated the jet had been shot down by Syrian fire, but this was still unconfirmed. It marked the most serious confrontation yet in Syria between and Iranian and Iran-backed forces that have established a major foothold in the country while fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war. said the F-16 crashed during a mission to strike Iranian drone installations in Syria. It said it sent its jets into Syria after shooting down an Iranian drone over Israeli territory earlier on Saturday. The military alliance fighting in support of Assad denied any of its drones had entered Israeli air space.

In a statement, it said had targeted an air base in the Homs desert that is being used to fly drones in missions against Islamic State. Such “terrorist action” by would be met with a “severe and serious response,” it said. The Israeli military spokesman said did not seek escalation in the region, calling its action a “defensive effort triggered by an Iranian act of aggression”. Iran’s expanding clout during Syria’s nearly seven-year-long war, including deployments of Iran-backed forces near the Golan frontier, has raised alarm in Israel, which has said it would act against any threat from its regional arch-enemy Tehran.