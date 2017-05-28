After G7 summit, Angela Merkel says Europe can't rely on US, UK anymore

Europe
"must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit
and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Sunday.
"The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," Merkel
told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern Germany.
"We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," she added.
While Germany
and Europe
would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, "we have to fight for our own destiny," Merkel
went on.
Special emphasis was needed on warm relations between Berlin
and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, she said.
The chancellor had just returned from a G7
summit which wound up Saturday without a deal between the US
and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015 Paris climate accords.
Merkel
on Saturday labelled the result of the "six against one" discussion "very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory".
The US
president tweeted that he would reveal whether or not the US
would stick to the global emissions deal
— which he pledged to jettison on the campaign trail — only next week.
On a previous leg of his first trip abroad as president, Trump
had repeated past criticism of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation
(NATO) allies for failing to meet the defensive alliance's military spending commitment of 2.0 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Trump
also reportedly described German trade practices as "bad, very bad," in Brussels talks last week, complaining that Europe's largest economy sells too many cars to the US.
Polls show the chancellor, in power since 2005, on course to be re-elected for a fourth term.
