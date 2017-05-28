After G7 summit, Angela Merkel says Europe can't rely on US, UK anymore

"must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor said on Sunday.

"The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern

"We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," she added.

While and would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, "we have to fight for our own destiny," went on.

Special emphasis was needed on warm relations between and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, she said.

The chancellor had just returned from a summit which wound up Saturday without a deal between the and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015

on Saturday labelled the result of the "six against one" discussion "very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory".

The president tweeted that he would reveal whether or not the would stick to the — which he pledged to jettison on the campaign trail — only next week.

On a previous leg of his first trip abroad as president, had repeated past criticism of (NATO) allies for failing to meet the defensive alliance's military spending commitment of 2.0 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

also reportedly described German trade practices as "bad, very bad," in Brussels talks last week, complaining that Europe's largest economy sells too many cars to the

Sunday's event saw renew bonds with the (CSU), to her own centre-right (CDU), ahead of a parliamentary vote in September.

Polls show the chancellor, in power since 2005, on course to be re-elected for a fourth term.