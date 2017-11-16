JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

A military coup is afoot in Zimbabwe: What's next for the embattled nation?
Business Standard

After mocking Marco Rubio's water breaks, Trump pauses speech to hydrate

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Senator Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

Senate committee questions Trump's nuclear authority
US President Donald Trump. File photo

President Donald Trump had his own water bottle moment.

Trump paused an address to the nation on Wednesday to reach for water during a blow-by-blow account of his five-nation trip to Asia.


Trump first reached into the lectern and required help from others in the room to spot a bottle on a nearby table. He took another swig a few minutes later.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Senator Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks.

During a 2015 appearance in South Carolina, Trump said: "Rubio, I've never seen a young guy sweat that much." He added: "He's drinking water, water, water. I never saw anything like this with him with the water."

Rubio joked on Wednesday that the president needed to work on his form.

"Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time," Rubio tweeted.

First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 10:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements