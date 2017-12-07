JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Plot to assassinate Theresa May is foiled: Sky News
Business Standard

Graphic: Aging like Japan

Singapore's aging trend is on pace to look worse than Japan's demographic of 2016

Business Standard 

chart
Sources: UOB Global Economics & Market Research; United Nations Population Division; Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 02:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements