Ahead of Modi's Berlin visit, Germany insists on India's FTA talk with EU

Germany
on Tuesday urged New Delhi to resume negotiations on the European Union (EU)-India free trade agreement
(FTA), especially in the context of both echoing similar sentiments regarding China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) summit tha was hosted in Beijing earlier this month. While India
abstained from participation in the mega event, EU
member nations were also hesitant to sign the trade declaration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is set to visit Germany
on May 29 and 30 for the fourth biannual India-Germany
inter-governmental consultations. The lack of progress on the EU-India FTA
is likely to come up during the PM's talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
in Berlin.
Not just because of OBOR
related strategic reasons, German Ambassador to New Delhi Martin Ney said the need for the EU-India FTA
was so much greater now that New Delhi has terminated its Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs), and there was no treaty protection under international
law to future investments in India
and vice versa.
"If you want to shape globalisation, you do it by writing it into treaties," Ney said, while urging the European Commission and India
to "sit down as soon as possible" to negotiate the FTA.
The Ambassador said the India-Germany
BIT expired in March. As a result, German investments into India
will be protected for 15 years under the old BIT, but new investments will not have any protection until a new treaty is formalised.
India
has terminated BITs signed with 58 countries, including Germany.
However, New Delhi intends to renegotiate these BITs under its new model. But since EU
members have entrusted the responsibility of BITs with the EU, the new treaty will now need to be signed between India
and EU
and not individual countries.
The German Ambassador also said that the OBOR
is a China-centred trade enhancement system. He said India
has not participated in the OBOR
Summit, while EU
member states have participated but have not signed up to the trade declaration of OBOR.
"If both the EU
and India
have certain hesitations about it, it should give us extra incentive to sit down and resume negotiations on a free trade agreement," Ney said.
The Ambassador pointed out that in the last India-Germany
inter-governmental consultations in New Delhi in 2015, both Modi and Merkel "spoke out strongly in favour of resuming FTA
negotiations between the EU
and India.
" Ney said the EU
was India's largest trading partner.
The German Ambassador said India
and Germany
were set to sign several agreements during the PM's visit to Berlin. These would cover areas of trade, investment, renewable energy, vocational training and strengthening defence cooperation. Germany
has also offered concessional finance to India
for building high speed railways.
PM Modi will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation from India
and will inaugurate the Indo-German business forum to be attended by top German industrialists. Ney said Germany
appreciated Indian government's efforts towards ensuring 'ease of doing business'. The German Ambassador said German companies have invested Rs 53,000 crore in India
since 2010, with Rs 8,121 crore in 2016. He said 1,800 German companies were operating in India. Germany
was also India's largest development partner and contributed Rs 7,000 crore aid to India
annually.
The German Ambassador said Berlin supports India's aspiration to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and other export control regimes. On the South China sea dispute, Ney said India
and Germany's views converge on ensuring freedom of navigation in international
waters. Germany
is highly interested in Indian Ocean Region," he said.
After his visit to Germany, PM Modi will travel to Spain.
