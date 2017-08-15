Air Berlin files for insolvency after Etihad withdrawal

Struggling German airline filed for on Tuesday after years of losses caught up with it and shareholder withdrew funding, with rival saying it was in talks to take over parts of its

Air Berlin, whose piled up after a series of takeovers, has seen speculation over its hit bookings. from Etihad, which bought into the airline in 2011, has helped to keep it afloat in recent years, but the Abu Dhabi-based airline has been reviewing its after they failed to bring it the profit it expected.

last provided additional of 250 million euros ($293 million) to in April.

"However, Air Berlin's has deteriorated at an unprecedented pace, preventing it from overcoming its significant challenges and from implementing alternative strategic solutions," said in a statement.

said its flights were continuing. The German government said it had provided a bridge loan of 150 million euros.

in were suspended from trade until 1205 GMT. Lufthansa's stock extended gains to trade 2.2 per cent higher at 20.09 euros by 1140 GMT.