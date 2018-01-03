JUST IN
Business Standard

Air Berlin sells subsidiary Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook

Air Berlin has already sold major parts of its assets to German flagship carrier Lufthansa and Britain's easyJet

Reuters  |  Berlin 

File photo of German carrier Air Berlin's aircrafts pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Reuters)
Collapsed German airline Air Berlin said on Wednesday it had sold its subsidiary Air Berlin Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook Group Airlines PLC, continuing the carve-up of its business.

Thomas Cook said the acquisition would give its airline Condor further options for growth, consistent with its plans to grow capacity in the German market to meet increased demand experienced in recent months.

Neither company said how much Thomas Cook was paying, but a person familiar with the deal said the purchase price was a medium single-digit million euro amount.

Air Berlin, which filed for insolvency in August, has already sold major parts of its assets to German flagship carrier Lufthansa and Britain's easyJet.
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 22:45 IST

