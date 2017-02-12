Air pollution to hit 20 Chinese cities including Beijing

A new round of is expected to hit and 20 other cities in eastern due to unfavourable weather conditions, the National Environmental Monitoring Centre warned on Sunday.

Apart from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, which is expected to see heavy pollution from February 12 to 15, air quality in more than 20 cities in provinces such as Shandong and Henan is forecast to deteriorate from February 14 to 15 due to unfavourable weather conditions.

A cold front is expected to help disperse the pollution on February 16.

The returns to these cities after a fortnight holiday during which most of the factories have been shut down.