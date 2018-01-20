Airbus delivers 176 aircraft to China in 2017

has delivered 176 to in 2017, its eighth consecutive year of more than 100 deliveries, the company said. One fourth of the Airbus' total global deliveries went to in 2017, which include 141 single-aisle plane, 32 medium-size A330s, and three A350XWB wide-body aircraft, it said in a statement yesterday. "2017 marks an incredible year for as we created a new record of global deliveries of 718. For Airbus, is a crucial market and a strategic partner with win-win cooperation," said George Xu, On January 9, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the on industrial cooperation in Tianjin, north China's port city. and its also signed a framework agreement to raise production at the final assembly line in to six per month from four per month at present. Since, set up a office in in 1994, it has made rapid progress with cooperation worth about USD 600 million in 2017 and a target of USD one billion dollars per year by 2020, state run reported. introduced the first in 1985.

Now over 1,500 are being operated by Chinese airlines, accounting for around half of the total fleet of over 100 seats in the country. Last year, rival has started construction of its first overseas facility in Chinese port city of as part of its plans to produce 737 planes. The construction will consist of two parts -- a 737 completion centre and the delivery centre. It is scheduled to be completed this year. Following its completion, the facility will deliver 8 to 10 planes each month, with an annual production of up to 100 aircraft, according to the plan announced by A forecast last year said will need 6,810 new in the next 20 years at an estimated cost of USD one trillion.