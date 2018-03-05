Airbus plans job cuts at troubled military projects; to meet with workers

SE is preparing to announce jobs cuts at two troubled aircraft programs that have been weighing on earnings for years. The planemaker’s management will meet with its on Wednesday to explain reductions in the manufacturing rates of the A380 superjumbo and A400M military-transport programmes and “discuss associated implications for the workforce,” it said in a statement Monday. Some 3,600 jobs are likely to be affected, with plants in Bremen and Augsburg, Germany, Seville in Spain and Filton, the United Kingdom, worst hit, Challenges magazine reported on its website, citing people familiar with the matter. Bavaria’s Economy Minister Ilse Aigner said the cuts might be achieved without resorting to layoffs, Augsburger Allgemeine reported. said the reports may be “excessive” and that it deeply regrets leaks concerning the two programmes.

The company added that it won’t comment further before sitting down with its social partners. This is required by some countries’ labor laws. last month reached a deal with the A400M’s government buyers that it said would secure the future of the turboprop program, albeit at modified build rates. It later announced a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) charge against the plane.