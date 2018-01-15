Airbus will have to halt A380 programme if no new orders: Sales director

JUST IN
Orders from Emirates, the main customer of the supersize aircraft, have stalled over the past two years

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

Airbus will have no other choice but to halt the A380 programme if Dubai's Emirates airline does not place another order, the European aerospace giant's sales director, John Leahy, told a news conference today. Orders from Emirates, the main customer of the supersize aircraft, have stalled over the past two years.

