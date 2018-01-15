Airbus will have to halt A380 programme if no new orders: Sales director

-
Airbus will have no other choice but to halt the A380 programme if Dubai's Emirates airline does not place another order, the European aerospace giant's sales director, John Leahy, told a news conference today. Orders from Emirates, the main customer of the supersize aircraft, have stalled over the past two years.
