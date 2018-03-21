Alibaba and Twitter backer makes first-ever India bet

Growth-stage and private equity firm Insight Venture Partners, an investor in several high-profile software-as-a-service (SaaS) like Shopify, NewRelic, and Wix, today revealed its first investment in India: subscription billing software-maker The New York-based investor led Chargebee’s $18 million series C round of funding, in which existing investors Accel Partners and participated. Insight, which has raised over $18 billion in capital, has invested in more than 300 worldwide, including Hootsuite, Flipboard, Twitter, JD, and Alibaba. Chennai-based caught its eye at the SaaStr conference in a year ago. Analysts from Insight referred a few of their portfolio as prospective customers for “They used our product, were happy with it, and that was a good way for the fund to validate us,” Krish Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Chargebee, tells Tech in Asia. “As a firm, we are long on recurring revenue businesses. is poised to capitalize on this trend,” Harley Miller, vice president at Insight, who will be joining the board, said in a press announcement. While the earlier funding rounds for were more of a bet on the subscription billing market and the founders, the latest is based on the company’s growth metrics, Subramanian shares.

That’s something he and his co-founders – Rajaraman Santhanam, K. P. Saravanan, and Thiyagarajan T. – are proud of.