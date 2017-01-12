TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Donald Trump finally acknowledges Russian involvement in DNC hack
Business Standard

Alibaba apologises for posting inaccurate maps of China, US on Twitter

For excluding Alaska & Hawaii on the US side,Taiwan & South China Sea islands on the Chinese side

ANI  |  Beijing 

A logo of Alibaba Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
A logo of Alibaba Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has apologised for posting on Twitter an illustration with inaccurate maps of both China and the US.

On the map of China, neither Taiwan nor the South China Sea islands were marked, reports the People's Daily.

The illustration was posted on Alibaba's official Twitter account to explain the trade opportunities between small businesses in the US and customers in China.

However, the maps soon drew criticism for excluding Alaska and Hawaii on the US side, and Taiwan and the South China Sea islands on the Chinese side.

"We apologize for making this rookie mistake. We offer no excuse for this mistake, but will make an immediate rectification. We hereby offer our deepest apologies," stated the group on its official Sina Weibo on January 10 .

The same day, the original illustration was replaced by a new and corrected version.

The development happened a day after company chairman Jack Ma met US President-elect Donald Trump in New York on January 9 to discuss how Alibaba could create more jobs by helping US businesses to sell products to China. This was the first meeting between the US president-elect and a high-profile Chinese businessperson.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Alibaba apologises for posting inaccurate maps of China, US on Twitter

For excluding Alaska & Hawaii on the US side,Taiwan & South China Sea islands on the Chinese side

For excluding Alaska & Hawaii on the US side,Taiwan & the South China Sea islands on the Chinese side
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has apologised for posting on Twitter an illustration with inaccurate maps of both China and the US.

On the map of China, neither Taiwan nor the South China Sea islands were marked, reports the People's Daily.

The illustration was posted on Alibaba's official Twitter account to explain the trade opportunities between small businesses in the US and customers in China.

However, the maps soon drew criticism for excluding Alaska and Hawaii on the US side, and Taiwan and the South China Sea islands on the Chinese side.

"We apologize for making this rookie mistake. We offer no excuse for this mistake, but will make an immediate rectification. We hereby offer our deepest apologies," stated the group on its official Sina Weibo on January 10 .

The same day, the original illustration was replaced by a new and corrected version.

The development happened a day after company chairman Jack Ma met US President-elect Donald Trump in New York on January 9 to discuss how Alibaba could create more jobs by helping US businesses to sell products to China. This was the first meeting between the US president-elect and a high-profile Chinese businessperson.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Alibaba apologises for posting inaccurate maps of China, US on Twitter

For excluding Alaska & Hawaii on the US side,Taiwan & South China Sea islands on the Chinese side

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has apologised for posting on Twitter an illustration with inaccurate maps of both China and the US.

On the map of China, neither Taiwan nor the South China Sea islands were marked, reports the People's Daily.

The illustration was posted on Alibaba's official Twitter account to explain the trade opportunities between small businesses in the US and customers in China.

However, the maps soon drew criticism for excluding Alaska and Hawaii on the US side, and Taiwan and the South China Sea islands on the Chinese side.

"We apologize for making this rookie mistake. We offer no excuse for this mistake, but will make an immediate rectification. We hereby offer our deepest apologies," stated the group on its official Sina Weibo on January 10 .

The same day, the original illustration was replaced by a new and corrected version.

The development happened a day after company chairman Jack Ma met US President-elect Donald Trump in New York on January 9 to discuss how Alibaba could create more jobs by helping US businesses to sell products to China. This was the first meeting between the US president-elect and a high-profile Chinese businessperson.

image
Business Standard
177 22