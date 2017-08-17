Alibaba outstrips revenue estimates with online sales growth

Alibaba, China's top e-commerce firm, beat analyst's estimates with a 56 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by growth in online sales which make up most of its business.

Thursday's results show that Group Holding Ltd, one of Asia's most valuable companies, is benefiting from more and more buying an increasing proportion of everything from food to clothing to luxury items online.

Alibaba's stock is up by over 81 per cent this year, lifted by steady increases in for its commerce business and strong growth in its cloud computing and entertainment units, even as investments in offline stores are yet to pay off.

Alibaba's rose to 50.1 billion yuan ($7.51 billion) for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 47.7 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our technology is driving significant growth across our business and strengthening our position beyond core commerce," chief executive Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

from Alibaba's core e-commerce business made up 86 per cent of total in the three months to June 30, up from 73 per cent in the same period a year prior.

In the cloud business, grew 96 per cent in the quarter to 2.4 billion yuan, with total paying customers breaking the 1 million mark for the first time, up from 577,000 a year earlier.

Alibaba's cloud business boosted its total global data centres to 17 during the first quarter, with the addition of two centres in India and Indonesia.

in the entertainment business rose by 30 per cent to 4 billion yuan.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders nearly doubled to $2.17 billion, or 83 cents per share.

Shares of e-commerce firms, including com and JD.com Inc, have outperformed the market in 2017, buoyed by positive growth around June sales events and overseas expansion developments.

In June raised its expectations for full year growth to 45-49 per cent.

It has accelerated the roll-out of its e-commerce infrastructure in Southeast Asia, with a further $1 billion investment in Singapore-based e-commerce platform Lazada Group, and targeted new merchants in and the as part of a wider plan to boost revenues and attract new customers outside of

Alibaba, though, is yet to prove the value of several recent large-scale investments, including $2.6 billion in department store chain Intime Retail Group Co Ltd, among other brick-and-mortar investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)