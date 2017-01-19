Alibaba's Jack Ma meets Nawaz Sharif to discuss investment in Pakistan

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's chairman Jack Ma, in a meeting with Prime Minister in Davos, has said that his company has a lot of interest in investing in the country.

The two met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum.

Jack said his company has closely followed positive economic developments in and is ready to invest in building e-commerce platform.

He said that the Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided immense opportunities.

Sharif invited Ma to visit at the earliest opportunity.

While accepting the invitation, Ma invited the Prime Minister to visit his company's hub at Ghuangzou.

Jack mentioned that 60 million companies worldwide are only benefiting at the moment and to benefit developing countries, he plans to invest in SMEs.