Alibaba to buy 36.2% stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art for $2.9 bn

Internet giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd said it would buy an aggregate direct and indirect stake of 36.16 per cent stake in China’s top hypermarket operator, Sun Art Retail Group
Ltd, for a total HK$22.4 billion ($2.9 billion).
As part of a strategic alliance with Auchan Retail
S.A. and Ruentex Group, Alibaba
would buy the stake from Ruentex while Auchan Retail
was also increasing its stake in Sun Art, Alibaba
said in a joint statement.
The deal would give Auchan Retail, Alibaba
Group and Ruentex 36.18 per cent, 36.16 per cent and 4.67 per cent stakes respectively in Sun Art, the companies
said in the joint statement.
In a separate statement, Sun Art said Alibaba’s Taobao China Holding
Ltd would make a general offer for the company at HK$6.50 apiece.
Trading in Sun Art shares, which were suspended on Nov. 13, will resume on Monday.
