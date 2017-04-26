Alphabet's Waymo testing self-driving car ride service in Arizona

Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle group will begin testing a self-driving car program for hundreds of families in Phoenix, Arizona and is buying 500 Chrysler minivans to do so, the said on Tuesday.

Waymo, which along with is owned by Alphabet, recently has been quietly testing the service for a handful of families, learning what potential customers would want from a ride service, the company said in a blog post.

It urged people to apply to take part in an expanded test, which is the first public trial of Waymo’s self-driving cars. The vehicles include human operators from behind the wheel, in case intervention is required and to take feedback. Silicon Valley is racing to master self-driving technology, betting that it will transform the auto industry and be a gold mine for leading has one of the best technology track records, and it has an alliance with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.