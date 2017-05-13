Amazon makes major push into furniture

Furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. online retail

com Inc. wants to furnish your home. The online retail giant is making a major push into and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on handling bulky items, according to people familiar with Amazon’s plans.



With that move, the Seattle-based retailer is taking on two that dominate online sales — Wayfair Inc. and Pottery Barn owner Williams-Sonoma Inc. is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. online retail, growing 18% in 2015, second only to groceries, according to Barclays. About 15% of the $70 billion U.S. market has moved online, researcher IBISWorld says.



But even the biggest players in online are struggling to get the market right. Unlike established categories such as books and music or even apparel, retailers are still hammering out basic concepts like how much variety to offer on their sites and the most efficient ways to deliver couches and dining sets to customers’ homes.



While has been selling for years, it has lately decided to tackle the sector more forcefully. “ is one of the fastest-growing retail categories here at Amazon,” Veenu Taneja, general manager at Amazon, said in a statement. He said the company is expanding its selection of products, with offerings including Ashley sofas and Jonathan Adler home décor, and is adding custom- design services. is also speeding up delivery to one or two days in some cities.



The retailer already has an approximately 17% market share in the broader home-furnishings category, according to Morgan Stanley, and it is continuing to gain. The segment includes smaller items, too, such as cookware and towels.



While has disrupted industries from publishing to fashion with free and fast shipping and app-based one-click buying, can be a tough sector to crack. For one, it costs a company more to deliver a couch and other big items because they take up more space, meaning a driver makes fewer deliveries on his or her daily route. Also, customers typically want “white glove” services, extras like bringing the piece into the home, setting it up and removing trash.



Shoppers are still generally willing to pay for delivery, but some retailers and logistics say they are facing growing pressure to ship online orders faster. Wayfair offers free shipping on orders over $49, but delivery times can range from one or two days to just over two weeks. Pottery Barn charges on a sliding scale based on price, with delivery costs running above $100 for more expensive items. sold and shipped directly by is free for Prime members and on orders over $25, while items sold by third-party sellers may cost extra.



To guarantee two-day shipping to 99% of consumers, a retailer or logistics company would need up to a dozen large warehouses spread around the country, plus around 110 smaller facilities to stage deliveries to customers’ homes, said Troy Cooper, chief operating officer at XPO Logistics Inc., which manages distribution centers and fulfills online orders for large retailers like By comparison, a retailer can deliver within a week to most customers simply by planting a large distribution center on each coast, similar to how they would manage inventory for brick-and-mortar stores, Mr. Cooper said.



is expected to rely on XPO and other third-party logistics providers to manage distribution centers and handle delivery of and appliances for the near future, even as it brings more of its logistics in house in other parts of its business, people familiar with the company’s plans say. declined to comment on its delivery plans. XPO declined to comment on its relationship with



Rising sales may be helping reduce the cost burden for online retailing. Costs go up for transportation as deliveries get more spread out and infrequent. “Just in the last year, has taken off,” said Richard Phillips, Jr. , chief executive at Pilot Freight Services, a Lima, Pa.-based trucking company that makes larger e-commerce deliveries. The company’s No. 1 business-to-consumer shipment has shifted to furniture, from TVs.



Pilot is one of many logistics building out nationwide networks to handle bulky items as retailers look for cheaper ways to ship and appliances ordered online. XPO made 12 million home deliveries last year, up from 9 million in 2015. Estes Express Lines, one of the largest U.S. trucking companies, started a “final mile” service in December after noticing retailers were mixing in more home deliveries. These are filling in part a void left by United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. , whose executives have complained about bulky items gumming up distribution centers designed to process millions of small packages at lightning speed.



“You go for what is the largest segment of the market,” said Carl Asmus, senior vice president for e-commerce at FedEx. “The sweet spot is not necessarily refrigerators.”



Boston-based Wayfair started building out its own delivery network about a year and a half ago, said Chief Executive Niraj Shah. The company got into doing its own deliveries because it is vital to retaining customers. “We built it primarily to drive quality, but secondarily it certainly gets you cost benefits at scale,” he said.



He said he isn’t worried about The giant retailer is hardly a new entrant to the space, and it is hard to get the customer-service side of the equation right, he said.



Wayfair on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% increase in first-quarter revenue compared with a year earlier, beating most analysts’ forecasts. The company’s shares rallied 21% to an all-time high.



Home deliveries are “exponentially” more expensive but surging demand makes them worth it, said John Paiva, chief operating officer at Estes Final Mile. Estes Express Lines, which is based in Richmond, Va., plans to expand its new service to a majority of its more than 200 U.S. terminals by the end of 2017.



Before launching, Estes spent a year training drivers—more accustomed to dealing with warehouse dock workers—to interact with ordinary people, and built a database of instruction manuals for employees to use when assembling in homes.



“If the driver is having a bad day or doesn’t understand the importance of greeting customers professionally, it can…tarnish the reputation of the [retailer],” Mr. Paiva said.



Source: The Wall Street Journal



Brian Baskin & Laura Stevens | WSJ