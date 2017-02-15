Amazon on track to revolutionise shipping

For consumers, has made shipping easy: Just choose the desired delivery date for your goodies and click. For the manufacturers who have to get those products to you, however, shipping remains a troublesome, inefficient, stubbornly analogue business. Your “one-click” often translates into multiple phone calls, emails, faxes and reams of paperwork — all coordinated by a knowledgeable and well-connected professional.

So Amazon, which prides itself on upending old ways of doing business, is now looking to transform the shipping industry as it has the retail industry. Between October and January, it arranged for the shipping of at least 150 containers of goods from China to the That’s an infinitesimal proportion of the millions of containers sailing between the two countries every year. But is just getting started — and the company isn’t alone. Last month, started booking space for its suppliers on Maersk container ships, joining a growing wave of e-commerce looking to bring greater efficiency and transparency to the $160-billion business of arranging cargo shipments.

Amazon’s interest in the arcane world of freight forwarding dates back to 2012, when the Seattle-based company first allowed Chinese suppliers to sell goods in Amazon’s online marketplaces. Sellers can either ship products directly to customers or to Amazon, which then packs and delivers the products on their behalf. Already, 62 percent of Chinese sell on platforms. Making shipping more straightforward — and, hopefully, cheaper — would in theory make a more attractive platform for these than, say, or eBay.

At the moment, there’s nothing easy about shipping, at least not for the kind of small- and medium-sized that tend to sell on Large appliance brands and other major manufacturers have the scale to arrange and negotiate good rates for shipments directly. Everyone else has to engage the services of a freight forwarder. The role of the forwarder is all-encompassing. The job includes negotiating the best rates and most efficient use of multiple modes of transport, including trucks, rail and ocean-going vessels. The forwarder has to prepare all the accompanying paperwork as well, including customs documentation. When a problem arises — say, a container is delayed at port — the freight forwarder is expected to have the long-standing relationships needed to get it moving again.

The customer-service aspect of freight forwarding in particular has long resisted automation; there’s no easy way to replicate relationships with shipping and port officials. But that doesn’t change the fact that freight forwarding is opaque and highly inefficient. For example, the ability of forwarders to determine the best rates and speeds for shipping is oftentimes limited to a proverbial (and sometimes real) rolodex. Online portals where manufacturers can track their shipments are largely unknown. Stop by one of the many freight forwarders who offer their services in a port city like Shenzhen and you’re almost certain to see a fax machine humming.



thinks technology can eliminate many of these inefficiencies.

© Bloomberg