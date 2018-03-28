Amazon sheds $53 bn in market value after report on Trump tax threat

com Inc's shares fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday, wiping out about $52 billion from the company's market value, after a report that US wants to go after the US

Trump has talked about changing Amazon's tax treatment because he's worried about mom-and-pop retailers being put out of business, Axios reported earlier on Wednesday.

could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Capitol Hill wants Facebook's blood, but Trump isn't interested. Instead, the tech behemoth Trump wants to go after is Amazon," the news website reported, citing five sources who have discussed the issue with him.

The report comes at a time when tech stocks are already under pressure after acknowledged earlier this month that user data had been improperly harvested by a consultancy firm.

"With Facebook and regulatory worries the last thing nervous tech investors wanted to see was news that Trump is targeting Bezos and over the coming months as this remains a lingering cloud over the stock and heightens the risk profile in the eyes of the Street," said.

Trump had in the past criticized and its founder and Jeff Bezos, who is also the richest person in the world with a net worth of more than $100 billion, according to Forbes.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post, a newspaper Trump has repeatedly railed against in his criticisms of the

"He's obsessed with Amazon," a source told Axios.