Amazon signs Time Warner's Turner unit as cloud customer

Amazon.com said Time Warner’s broadcast unit Turner had signed up for its Amazon Web Services (AWS), a notable contract win for the Seattle tech company as competition within the fast-growing cloud computing market intensifies.

As part of the deal, Turner, the company behind CNN, TNT and several other cable channels, will be migrating “decades of content” and much of its computing operations to AWS, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The two did not say how much the deal was worth.

In the past year, AWS grew by 42 per cent year-on-year. It accounts for nearly 32 percent of the cloud computing market, which is estimated to be worth $14.4 billion as of the third quarter of 2017, according to research firm Canalys. But and Alphabet’s are growing faster.