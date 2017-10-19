Amazon Studios chief resigns after harassment charges

chief Roy Price has resigned, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, following allegations that he harassed a producer and took no action when an actress told him she was sexually assaulted by producer

Price went on a leave of absence last week and Albert Cheng, the studio's chief operating officer, remains interim head of the division, the spokeswoman said.

Price did not return requests for comment.

Many women have shared their experiences of mistreatment on social media using the hashtag #MeToo, in the wake of allegations of harassment against Weinstein in reports this month by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company, it said on Tuesday, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

In a statement, the board said it also ratified its October 8 decision to fire Weinstein as chief executive of the award-winning movie and television company he co-founded with his brother.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The Hollywood Reporter last week reported an allegation by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon.com Inc’s shows, that Price had lewdly propositioned her in 2015.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for Hackett confirmed the allegations.

"I'm pleased Amazon is taking steps to address the issues," Hackett said in a statement on Tuesday. "An important conversation has begun about the need to create a culture in our industry which values respect and decency and rejects the abuse of power and dehumanising treatment of " The accusations against Price represented a rare scandal for the online retailer.

"This is a necessary move because of the sexual harassment allegation, but I think it’s a convenient excuse to replace him," said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Amazon fared poorly for its original TV shows at last month's Primetime Emmy Awards. Pachter said the company has appealed to elite, liberal tastes with its original TV lineup but has lacked "content that has mass appeal." Amazon did not reply to requests for comment.

Amazon is investing some $4.5 billion this year on video content. The company has said it hopes original shows will encourage people to sign up for its streaming and shopping club Prime. A source close to Weinstein confirmed that he had resigned from the board and had no further comment.

Also on Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus unit said it was evaluating its partnership with the Weinstein Co. Lexus, Toyota's luxury brand, is a sponsor of reality TV show "Project Runway," which Weinstein Co produces.

"Lexus does not condone any acts of sexual harassment, assault or discrimination. In light of recent allegations involving Harvey Weinstein, we are currently evaluating our partnership with The Weinstein Company, but have nothing to announce at this time," Lexus said in a statement.

A representative for the Lifetime cable network, which airs "Project Runway," did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Weinstein's executive producer credit and the Weinstein Co logo were removed from the show last week.

Weinstein Co is trying to chart a future without Weinstein, the aggressive dealmaker with a talent for managing Hollywood talent, money and egos. On Monday, it said it was in talks to sell the bulk of its assets to private equity firm Colony Capital.

One of Hollywood's most influential forces since launching in October 2005, Weinstein Co has produced and distributed films including "The King's Speech" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Its television unit produces the long-running reality series "Project Runway."