Amazon targets French grocery market with Casino's Monoprix deal

US e-commerce giant has made further inroads into food retail in France as Casino's upmarket chain became the first local retailer to agree to sell groceries via The move, which is set to shake up the competitive French food retail market, lifted Casino shares as much as 9.7 per cent in morning trade amid speculation that it could lead to a bigger deal later on. Amazon's purchase of the bricks-and-mortar retailer for $13.7 billion last year, and a deal for Prime to sell products from the British supermarket chain Morrisons, raised expectations that it would bid for a retailer or form a partnership in France.