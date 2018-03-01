Amazon to buy smart-doorbell start-up Ring

com has agreed to buy connected-doorbell start-up Ring for about $1 billion, according to a source. The move helps expand further into the consumer market, including providing security for package deliveries. advised Ring on the sale, said the person. has been pushing for a bigger presence in homes through connected devices such as its Echo smart speaker with the voice-activated assistant named Alexa.

Buying Ring gives the e-commerce giant another touch point with customers, said James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt. “For this specifically it A) builds connection for further strengthening trust between the brand and consumers, B) increases market for delivery, and in turn, frequency, C) moves company along path to same day/same hour efforts while everyone else is battling the two day war,” Cakmak said in an email.