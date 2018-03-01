Amazon to buy smart-doorbell start-up Ring

-
ALSO READAmazon global loss tops $2 bn in Jan-Sept period on India investments Can Amazon and co. transform health care? It's not a crazy idea Amazon India crosses 300,000 seller base in five years; ramps up operations Amazon, in hunt for lower prices, recruits Indian merchants Tech push: Amazon to boost services on app as sellers increase 80% in 2017
-
Amazon.com has agreed to buy connected-doorbell start-up Ring for about $1 billion, according to a source. The move helps Amazon expand further into the consumer market, including providing security for package deliveries. JPMorgan Chase & Co advised Ring on the sale, said the person. Amazon has been pushing for a bigger presence in homes through connected devices such as its Echo smart speaker with the voice-activated assistant named Alexa.
Buying Ring gives the e-commerce giant another touch point with customers, said James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt. “For this specifically it A) builds connection for further strengthening trust between the brand and consumers, B) increases market for delivery, and in turn, frequency, C) moves company along path to same day/same hour efforts while everyone else is battling the two day war,” Cakmak said in an email.Last year, Amazon introduced Amazon Key, a service that incorporates a smart lock that can open doors for verified delivery drivers to deposit packages directly into a shopper’s home. Package thefts from doorsteps have increased in recent years with the spread of online shopping and deliveries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU