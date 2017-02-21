Amazon to create over 5,000 jobs in Britain in 2017

Online retailer is set to create more than 5,000 jobs in this year, the company said on Monday, boosting its investment in the country once more even as it prepares to leave the European Union.



Amazon, along with other tech giants such as and Apple, has increased its commitment to in the last year, saying Britain’s referendum decision to leave the EU last June did not affect its investment plans. The plans to add over 5,000 jobs in 2017 is a record for in Britain, although at least 2,000 of the jobs had been previously announced. The moves would take its permanent workforce in the country to 24,000. Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, said the jobs would provide “even faster delivery, more selection and better value” for British customers. Amazon’s new head office in London will have capacity for more than 5,000 people by the end of the year, the firm said.