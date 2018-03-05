Amazon to launch grocery delivery service in France; plans expansion

JUST IN
US e-commerce giant Amazon aims to launch its grocery delivery service in France as part of global ambitions to expand in food retail, though the move is not imminent, its general manager for France said in a newspaper interview.

Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods in the United States last year has prompted speculation that it could next target the European food and supermarket sector. “(Food) is a strong development axis for Amazon since the launch of our Amazon Fresh offer in the US in September 2016,” Frederic Duval told the Journal du Dimanche, adding that the Whole Foods deal marked a new step in that ambition.

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 21:19 IST

