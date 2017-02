com warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

In a routine description of regulatory risks in its 2016 annual filing, the world’s largest online retailer said “trade and protectionist measures” might hinder its ability to grow.

That language has not appeared in Amazon’s warning about government regulation in at least the past five annual filings with the SEC. However, the company has cited trade protection in those filings as a risk to its sales and operations specifically.