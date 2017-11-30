America earned over $38 bn through defence sales in 2017, says Pentagon

The United States sold military hardware and equipment worth over $38 billion this year, the said on Thursday.



While a country-wise breakup was not available, according to a State Department official, the sale of military equipment was the maximum in Central Asia and Near East region, which amounted to $22 billion.



This was followed by the Indo-Pacific ($7.96 billion), Europe ($7.3 billion), Western Hemisphere ($641.6 million) and Africa ($248.6 million).Riding high on the figures, the Defence Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the sales demonstrated a strong demand for US products and services, particularly through Foreign Military Sales (FMS)."This positive sales trend isn't surprising as the United States is the global provider of choice for Security Cooperation," said LTG Charles W. Hooper, who became the Director in August."We deliver not only the most effective defence systems to our partners, but we also ensure a 'Total Package' approach that includes the provision of training, maintenance, and sustainment, to support full spectrum capability for our partners," he said.is a security assistance programme authorised by the Arms Export Control Act under the direction of the Secretary of State.The United States uses to further its foreign policy and national security objectives by sale of defence articles, defence services, and military training to foreign countries and organisations.is one of DSCA's most well-known Security Cooperation programmes and has served as a key tool of US diplomacy and defence for the past 70 years.